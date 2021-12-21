Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] fell -3.48% so far this year. What now?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE: SQM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.26% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.98%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that SQM Reports Earnings For The Third Quarter Of 2021.

Over the last 12 months, SQM stock rose by 0.28%. The one-year Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.16. The average equity rating for SQM stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.66 billion, with 285.61 million shares outstanding and 113.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, SQM stock reached a trading volume of 8049430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQM shares is $65.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $67, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on SQM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.07.

SQM Stock Performance Analysis:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.98. With this latest performance, SQM shares dropped by -24.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.91 for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.00, while it was recorded at 53.82 for the last single week of trading, and 52.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.90 and a Gross Margin at +26.28. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.05.

Return on Total Capital for SQM is now 8.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.18. Additionally, SQM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] managed to generate an average of $23,649,146 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

SQM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. go to 19.10%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,837 million, or 38.50% of SQM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,905,463, which is approximately 7.273% of the company’s market cap and around 72.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,518,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.63 million in SQM stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $206.96 million in SQM stock with ownership of nearly 19.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE:SQM] by around 10,278,959 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 8,257,106 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 32,197,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,733,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQM stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,692,963 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 702,887 shares during the same period.