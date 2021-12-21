Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Is Currently -4.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] price plunged by -4.90 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Phunware Acquires Additional Bitcoin.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today it has purchased an additional 100 bitcoin for approximately $4,975,000 in cash at an average price of approximately $49,750 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

As of December 9, 2021, Phunware holds an aggregate of approximately 630 bitcoin, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $36.8 million and an average purchase price of approximately $58,513 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

A sum of 7340457 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 34.38M shares. Phunware Inc. shares reached a high of $3.05 and dropped to a low of $2.85 until finishing in the latest session at $2.91.

The one-year PHUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.51. The average equity rating for PHUN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $5.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Phunware Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

PHUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.83. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -17.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 129.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 174.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.37, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading, and 1.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phunware Inc. Fundamentals:

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.