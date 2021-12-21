PG&E Corporation [PCG] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $14

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] price plunged by -0.25 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on December 20, 2021 that PG&E Offering More Than 100 College Scholarships Totaling Nearly $200,000.

Applications Available Now; Deadline is Feb. 25, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced today that scholarship applications are now being accepted for college-bound high schoolers as well as current college and continuing education students with a primary residence in Northern and Central California.

A sum of 14133431 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.77M shares. PG&E Corporation shares reached a high of $12.01 and dropped to a low of $11.73 until finishing in the latest session at $11.99.

The one-year PCG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.42. The average equity rating for PCG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $14.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $12 to $15.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PCG stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PCG shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

PCG Stock Performance Analysis:

PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.08 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.86, while it was recorded at 12.13 for the last single week of trading, and 10.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PG&E Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.86 and a Gross Margin at +10.86. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.06.

Return on Total Capital for PCG is now 4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.90. Additionally, PCG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] managed to generate an average of -$54,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PCG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 2.50%.

PG&E Corporation [PCG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,134 million, or 76.90% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 173,257,809, which is approximately 24.222% of the company’s market cap and around 24.11% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 160,989,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in PCG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.64 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly -8.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 220,804,778 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 177,931,219 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 1,109,941,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,508,677,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,543,240 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 73,369,608 shares during the same period.