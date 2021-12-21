Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] Is Currently 6.58 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PTPI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.58% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.57%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Petros Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Over-the-Counter (OTC) Label Comprehension Study Results for Erectile Dysfunction Drug STENDRA® (avanafil).

Company advances STENDRA® OTC Development Program as a key step in building towards a possible OTC pathway in discussions with FDA.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Petros” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men’s health, today reports positive over-the-counter (OTC) draft label comprehension study results for its erectile dysfunction (ED) Drug STENDRA® (avanafil). This Pivotal Label Comprehension Study was designed to assess comprehension of a draft STENDRA® Drug Facts Label intended for OTC use. This study is a key component in the Company’s plans to engage in discussions with the FDA to expand the product’s access through application for a possible OTC pathway. Early study indicators show positive label comprehension outcomes in the study, which has encouraged the Company to initiate the next step, a Self-Selection Study, as it continues to build the case for the FDA for OTC access to STENDRA.

Over the last 12 months, PTPI stock dropped by -7.61%.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.03 million, with 9.83 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.30M shares, PTPI stock reached a trading volume of 18139736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

PTPI Stock Performance Analysis:

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.57. With this latest performance, PTPI shares gained by 108.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.94 for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.20, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 2.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -180.78 and a Gross Margin at -12.00. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -215.35.

Return on Total Capital for PTPI is now -72.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.73. Additionally, PTPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] managed to generate an average of -$762,442 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.10% of PTPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTPI stocks are: SHAY CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 277,737, which is approximately 16.323% of the company’s market cap and around 48.95% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHROCK PARTNERS, LLC, holding 115,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in PTPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.35 million in PTPI stock with ownership of nearly 2.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PTPI] by around 43,879 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 198,733 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 595,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 837,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTPI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 64,598 shares during the same period.