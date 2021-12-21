Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] is 14.68% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oragenics Inc. [AMEX: OGEN] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.51. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Oragenics Extends Collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to Develop Vaccine against the Omicron Variant.

Agreement extends current licensing and collaboration agreement to include rapid production of Omicron-specific intranasal vaccine candidates.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”) today announced it has extended a licensing and collaboration agreement with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) that will enable Oragenics to pursue an intranasal vaccine designed to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant. The NRC cell expression technologies provide Oragenics with a platform that can generate cell lines for high-yield production of spike protein antigens for existing and emerging variants of concern. This platform should allow production of cell lines within six to eight weeks of spike gene sequence availability, compared with six to nine months for traditional production of such cell lines. The NRC technologies, developed with support from the NRC’s Pandemic Response Challenge program, will expedite the evaluation of an Omicron-specific Terra-CoV-2 candidate in preclinical and clinical studies.

Oragenics Inc. stock has also gained 8.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OGEN stock has declined by -16.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.51% and gained 14.68% year-on date.

The market cap for OGEN stock reached $60.61 million, with 116.26 million shares outstanding and 114.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, OGEN reached a trading volume of 13124847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGEN shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oragenics Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

OGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.06. With this latest performance, OGEN shares dropped by -9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.03 for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5728, while it was recorded at 0.4778 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6897 for the last 200 days.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for OGEN is now -148.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -137.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.34. Additionally, OGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] managed to generate an average of -$3,775,814 per employee.Oragenics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.90 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 9.20% of OGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,052,368, which is approximately 0.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,307,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.63 million in OGEN stocks shares; and SARA-BAY FINANCIAL, currently with $0.48 million in OGEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oragenics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Oragenics Inc. [AMEX:OGEN] by around 1,353,234 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 10,114 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,381,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,744,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGEN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 489,018 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 46 shares during the same period.