Mizuho lifts Exelon Corporation [EXC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] loss -0.22% or -0.12 points to close at $53.40 with a heavy trading volume of 6550898 shares. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Customers Save More Than $6 Billion With ComEd Energy Efficiency Program.

Energy-saving tips also available to help customers safely prepare their homes for cold-weather season.

ComEd customers saved a total of more than $6 billion on their energy bills as a result of the company’s energy efficiency program that launched in 2008. The ComEd Energy Efficiency Program is one of the largest programs in the nation offering residents, businesses and the public sector a variety of options that help them cut back on their energy use, which reduces energy bills and helps the environment.

It opened the trading session at $52.93, the shares rose to $53.50 and dropped to $51.925, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXC points out that the company has recorded 20.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -39.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 6550898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $57.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $40 to $47.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on EXC stock. On October 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 46 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

Trading performance analysis for EXC stock

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.87, while it was recorded at 53.96 for the last single week of trading, and 47.87 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.81. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.86.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.70. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $60,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exelon Corporation [EXC]

There are presently around $42,764 million, or 82.40% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,111,011, which is approximately -0.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,010,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.28 billion in EXC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.87 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 1.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 36,904,706 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 31,878,191 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 730,242,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 799,025,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,666,966 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,792,311 shares during the same period.