Market cap of Tesla Inc. [TSLA] reaches 898.37B – now what?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] gained 0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $932.57 price per share at the time. The company report on November 23, 2021 that TSLA Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Tesla, Inc..

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims on behalf of Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSLA) against certain officers and directors of the Company.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

On November 18, 2021, a current Tesla employee filed a lawsuit against the Company, alleging she was subjected to severe and pervasive harassing conduct from her colleagues and managers, including near-daily obscene comments and catcalls, unwanted touching, and other harassment constituting a hostile work environment.

Tesla Inc. represents 963.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $898.37 billion with the latest information. TSLA stock price has been found in the range of $909.0401 to $960.6599.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.07M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 33313477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $849.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $950 to $1400. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $900 to $1200, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on TSLA stock. On October 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TSLA shares from 660 to 860.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 61.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 90.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for TSLA stock

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.30. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -14.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.89 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,023.42, while it was recorded at 952.08 for the last single week of trading, and 765.67 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.02. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.19.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.05. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] managed to generate an average of $9,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 73.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

There are presently around $393,801 million, or 42.50% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,992,012, which is approximately 5.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,829,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.27 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $34.9 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly 0.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,150 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 30,047,155 shares. Additionally, 757 investors decreased positions by around 12,984,520 shares, while 428 investors held positions by with 379,243,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 422,275,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,383,150 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 740,046 shares during the same period.