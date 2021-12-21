Market cap of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] reaches 17.59B – now what?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.35% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.71%. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Silver Nova[SM]: Silversea Begins Construction Of First Nova Class Ship, Pushing Boundaries In Sustainable Cruising.

Silversea Announces Name of Project Evolution, Silver Nova, and Deepens Cruise Line’s Commitment to the Environment.

Ultra-luxury travel brand Silversea Cruises® has announced the name of its first ship, Silver NovaSM, developed as part of its innovative newbuild project known as Project Evolution, as well as the commencement of the ship’s construction at Meyer Werft in Papenburg. Executives from Silversea and Meyer Werft marked the occasion with a traditional steel cutting ceremony on November 18. The revolutionary vessel, set for delivery in summer 2023, will be the first hybrid, luxury cruise ship free of local emissions at port, positioning Silversea at the forefront of sustainable cruising for years to come.

Over the last 12 months, RCL stock rose by 0.51%. The one-year Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.18. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.59 billion, with 254.71 million shares outstanding and 218.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, RCL stock reached a trading volume of 5838056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $94.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.59.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -12.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.66, while it was recorded at 71.22 for the last single week of trading, and 83.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at -80.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -262.47.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -11.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.24. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$68,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,618 million, or 75.00% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 26,627,552, which is approximately 27.327% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 25,649,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in RCL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.67 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 1.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 21,662,405 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 11,948,010 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 154,455,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,065,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,672,929 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 6,826,329 shares during the same period.