Market cap of Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] reaches 83.25M – now what?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] loss -7.12% on the last trading session, reaching $0.25 price per share at the time. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Meten Holding Group Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter and the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. represents 332.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $83.25 million with the latest information. METX stock price has been found in the range of $0.25 to $0.2643.

If compared to the average trading volume of 94.76M shares, METX reached a trading volume of 13654795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for METX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on METX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten Holding Group Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for METX stock

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.07. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -45.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.96 for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3999, while it was recorded at 0.2639 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9480 for the last 200 days.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.68 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.82.

Additionally, METX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 536.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] managed to generate an average of -$16,927 per employee.