Market cap of Halliburton Company [HAL] reaches 19.81B – now what?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] loss -1.40% on the last trading session, reaching $21.80 price per share at the time.

Halliburton Company represents 894.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.81 billion with the latest information. HAL stock price has been found in the range of $21.065 to $21.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.81M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 8189296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $29.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on HAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for HAL stock

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.01. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.61 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.87, while it was recorded at 22.24 for the last single week of trading, and 22.12 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +10.70. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.39.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.71. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Company [HAL] managed to generate an average of -$73,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 60.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Halliburton Company [HAL]

There are presently around $15,376 million, or 78.80% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100,646,280, which is approximately 0.375% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,414,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.34 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 33,068,422 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 33,942,980 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 628,416,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 695,427,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,815,268 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 7,482,165 shares during the same period.