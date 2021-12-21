Market Analysts see Zix Corporation [ZIXI] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Zix Corporation [NASDAQ: ZIXI] gained 0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $8.46 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RRD, CPLG, VSAT, ZIXI; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to a sale of the company. If you are an RRD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Zix Corporation represents 55.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $483.91 million with the latest information. ZIXI stock price has been found in the range of $8.43 to $8.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 968.74K shares, ZIXI reached a trading volume of 8555185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zix Corporation [ZIXI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIXI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIXI stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Zix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $14 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Zix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZIXI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zix Corporation is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIXI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ZIXI stock

Zix Corporation [ZIXI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, ZIXI shares dropped by -0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.33 for Zix Corporation [ZIXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.35, while it was recorded at 8.46 for the last single week of trading, and 7.54 for the last 200 days.

Zix Corporation [ZIXI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zix Corporation [ZIXI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.13 and a Gross Margin at +40.25. Zix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.94.

Return on Total Capital for ZIXI is now 1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zix Corporation [ZIXI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.90. Additionally, ZIXI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 638.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zix Corporation [ZIXI] managed to generate an average of -$11,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Zix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Zix Corporation [ZIXI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIXI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zix Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zix Corporation [ZIXI]

There are presently around $331 million, or 71.40% of ZIXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIXI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,227,662, which is approximately 2.557% of the company’s market cap and around 6.13% of the total institutional ownership; LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 3,789,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.91 million in ZIXI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.39 million in ZIXI stock with ownership of nearly -11.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Zix Corporation [NASDAQ:ZIXI] by around 2,881,005 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 4,222,247 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 32,208,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,311,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIXI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 308,205 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,229,057 shares during the same period.