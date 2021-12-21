Market Analysts see Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] falling to $30. Time to buy?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $20.49 during the day while it closed the day at $20.10. The company report on November 29, 2021 that NORDSTROM ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Researching Possible Securities Law Violations – Nordstrom, Inc., JWN.

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Nordstrom Inc. stock dropped more than 23% in extended trading after the retailer reported earnings that fell short of analysts’ expectations as labor costs ate into profits and sales and its Nordstrom Rack business struggled to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Nordstrom Inc. stock has also gained 2.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JWN stock has declined by -27.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.67% and lost -35.60% year-on date.

The market cap for JWN stock reached $3.17 billion, with 159.20 million shares outstanding and 111.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 9229039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $25.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $27, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on JWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

JWN stock trade performance evaluation

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -42.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.09 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.19, while it was recorded at 20.21 for the last single week of trading, and 32.69 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.67 and a Gross Margin at +29.30. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.44.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now -14.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,744.92. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,460.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of -$11,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 6.00%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,891 million, or 59.90% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,144,823, which is approximately -9.165% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,086,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.86 million in JWN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $190.46 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -6.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 14,445,788 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 18,494,909 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 60,618,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,559,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,036,781 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 8,191,760 shares during the same period.