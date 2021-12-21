Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] moved up 21.23: Why It’s Important

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX: LCTX] gained 21.23% or 0.45 points to close at $2.57 with a heavy trading volume of 6525282 shares. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Lineage Establishes Exclusive Worldwide Collaboration With Genentech for the Development and Commercialization of OpRegen® RPE Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Ocular Disorders.

Genentech Will Pay Lineage $50 Million Upfront.

Eligible to Receive a Total of $670 Million in Upfront and Milestone Payments.

It opened the trading session at $2.40, the shares rose to $2.61 and dropped to $2.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LCTX points out that the company has recorded -6.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -65.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 943.38K shares, LCTX reached to a volume of 6525282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LCTX shares is $6.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LCTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for LCTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 129.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for LCTX stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.80. With this latest performance, LCTX shares gained by 9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.40 for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 2.48 for the last 200 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3467.01 and a Gross Margin at -213.58. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2671.28.

Return on Total Capital for LCTX is now -24.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.43. Additionally, LCTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] managed to generate an average of -$375,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]

There are presently around $161 million, or 45.50% of LCTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCTX stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 34,005,379, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,551,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.13 million in LCTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.63 million in LCTX stock with ownership of nearly -6.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX:LCTX] by around 6,191,332 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 3,471,569 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 66,132,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,795,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCTX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 738,694 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 373,557 shares during the same period.