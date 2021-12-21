Lake Street slashes price target on SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] – find out why.

SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ: SEAC] traded at a high on 12/20/21, posting a 36.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.10. The company report on December 14, 2021 that SeaChange Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

Continued Operating Momentum, with Revenues Up 9% Sequentially and 44% Year-over-Year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 75807376 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SeaChange International Inc. stands at 31.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.92%.

The market cap for SEAC stock reached $111.68 million, with 49.04 million shares outstanding and 39.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, SEAC reached a trading volume of 75807376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEAC shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for SeaChange International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2019, representing the official price target for SeaChange International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $4, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on SEAC stock. On December 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SEAC shares from 4 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaChange International Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has SEAC stock performed recently?

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.09. With this latest performance, SEAC shares gained by 163.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.20 for SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9700, while it was recorded at 1.7000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1000 for the last 200 days.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.11 and a Gross Margin at +39.64. SeaChange International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.91.

Return on Total Capital for SEAC is now -42.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.95. Additionally, SEAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] managed to generate an average of -$142,216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.SeaChange International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Insider trade positions for SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]

There are presently around $10 million, or 18.90% of SEAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,707,523, which is approximately 0.623% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 764,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 million in SEAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.92 million in SEAC stock with ownership of nearly -0.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SeaChange International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ:SEAC] by around 473,517 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,110,762 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 3,605,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,189,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,620 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 637,523 shares during the same period.