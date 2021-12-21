Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] Stock trading around $7.51 per share: What’s Next?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ: HUT] loss -3.72% or -0.29 points to close at $7.51 with a heavy trading volume of 6132452 shares. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Hut 8 Mining Appoints Rick Rickertsen to Board of Directors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or “the Company”), one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Rickertsen to its Board of Directors, effective December 9, 2021.

Rick Rickertsen is a 30-year private equity professional with extensive board experience having served in numerous board committee leadership roles, and is a published author of two successful business books. Mr. Rickertsen is currently the Managing Partner of Pine Creek Partners, a private equity investment firm that specializes in partnering with management teams to acquire small companies. From January 1998 to January 2004, Mr. Rickertsen was the Chief Operating Officer as well as a partner at the private equity firm Thayer Capital Partners (“Thayer”), prior to assuming the role of Managing Partner. During Mr. Rickertsen’s tenure at Thayer, he oversaw three investment funds totaling over US $1.4 billion.

It opened the trading session at $7.44, the shares rose to $7.78 and dropped to $7.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HUT points out that the company has recorded 110.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -329.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.80M shares, HUT reached to a volume of 6132452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on HUT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

Trading performance analysis for HUT stock

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.85. With this latest performance, HUT shares dropped by -40.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 277.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.13 for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.90, while it was recorded at 8.00 for the last single week of trading, and 7.63 for the last 200 days.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.14 and a Gross Margin at -51.13. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.77.

Return on Total Capital for HUT is now -22.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.29. Additionally, HUT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] managed to generate an average of $634,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.40 and a Current Ratio set at 22.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]

There are presently around $192 million, or 12.90% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,155,727, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.23% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,804,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.88 million in HUT stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $15.34 million in HUT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hut 8 Mining Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ:HUT] by around 14,855,076 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,373,308 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,375,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,603,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,618,404 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,003,906 shares during the same period.