Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] is 24.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] jumped around 0.26 points on Monday, while shares priced at $72.47 at the close of the session, up 0.36%. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Daiichi Sankyo Authorizes the First YESCARTA® (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel) CAR T-cell Therapy Treatment Site in Japan.

— Kite and Daiichi Sankyo to Expand YESCARTA® Collaboration in Japan –.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kite, a Gilead Company, and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) today announced that YESCARTA® (axicabtagene ciloleucel), a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, will be available to patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphomas in Japan through the first treatment center now authorized by Daiichi Sankyo. Kite and Daiichi Sankyo will also build on the exclusive licensing deal for commercialization rights for axicabtagene ciloleucel in Japan, formalized in January 2017. Both partners are pleased to agree on a broadening of their business collaboration in Japan.

Gilead Sciences Inc. stock is now 24.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GILD Stock saw the intraday high of $72.52 and lowest of $71.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 73.34, which means current price is +25.10% above from all time high which was touched on 08/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, GILD reached a trading volume of 7585329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $76.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $85, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on GILD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 15.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has GILD stock performed recently?

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, GILD shares gained by 6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.07 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.37, while it was recorded at 71.74 for the last single week of trading, and 68.11 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.38 and a Gross Margin at +81.70. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.50.

Return on Total Capital for GILD is now 21.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.45. Additionally, GILD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] managed to generate an average of $9,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to 1.32%.

Insider trade positions for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

There are presently around $73,494 million, or 82.70% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 120,982,349, which is approximately -2.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 114,548,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.27 billion in GILD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.6 billion in GILD stock with ownership of nearly 0.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gilead Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 734 institutional holders increased their position in Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD] by around 59,096,142 shares. Additionally, 686 investors decreased positions by around 42,102,713 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 916,584,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,017,783,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILD stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,958,539 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,299,654 shares during the same period.