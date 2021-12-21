For U.S. Bancorp [USB], Analyst sees a rise to $70. What next?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] loss -1.54% or -0.86 points to close at $54.87 with a heavy trading volume of 6556374 shares. The company report on December 16, 2021 that U.S. Bancorp Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in Its Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

U.S. Bancorp today announced that it will redeem on January 15, 2022 all of its outstanding Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the “Series F Preferred Stock”), and the corresponding depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series F Preferred Stock (the “Series F Depositary Shares”). The Series F Preferred Stock will be redeemed at a redemption price per share equal to $25,000 (equivalent to $25 per Series F Depositary Share). The redemption price does not include the regular quarterly dividend payment that, when and if declared, will be paid separately in the customary manner on the first business day following January 15, 2022 to holders of record on the record date for such dividend payment.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Series F Depositary Shares (NYSE: USB PrM; CUSIP No. 902973833) are held in book-entry form through The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. On the redemption date, dividends will cease to accrue, the Series F Preferred Stock and the Series F Depositary Shares will no longer be outstanding and all rights with respect to such stock and depositary shares will cease and terminate, except the right to payment of the redemption price. Also upon redemption, the Series F Depositary Shares will be delisted from trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

It opened the trading session at $54.95, the shares rose to $55.10 and dropped to $53.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USB points out that the company has recorded -1.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, USB reached to a volume of 6556374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $67.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $68 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 41.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.06.

Trading performance analysis for USB stock

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.72 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.33, while it was recorded at 56.42 for the last single week of trading, and 58.01 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.28. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.44.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 5.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.26. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $72,502 per employee.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 13.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $62,048 million, or 76.50% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 126,417,887, which is approximately -1.917% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 108,793,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.06 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.23 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 2.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 761 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 36,774,279 shares. Additionally, 683 investors decreased positions by around 32,420,901 shares, while 302 investors held positions by with 1,044,165,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,113,360,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,645,188 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,004,437 shares during the same period.