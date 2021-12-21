DZ Bank slashes price target on Oracle Corporation [ORCL] – find out why.

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] traded at a low on 12/17/21, posting a -6.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $96.62. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Kargo Announces First of Its Kind Partnership with NewsGuard and Industry-Leading Results with Oracle Moat, Validating Supply Quality.

Kargo Announces Partnership with NewsGuard and Top-Notch Performance Across both NewsGuard and Oracle Moat Misinformation Benchmarks.

Kargo today announced two major content quality milestones with NewsGuard and by Oracle Moat that solidify the company as a leader in fighting misinformation and fraud within the digital advertising ecosystem. First, Kargo entered into a partnership with NewsGuard that will ensure mobile advertisers are protected from placing ads on misinformation and disinformation sources—enlisting NewsGuard’s team of journalists to check and certify all of Kargo’s inventory. The partnership makes Kargo the first mobile-focused supply-side platform to offer this kind of protection to its clients.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 28735378 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oracle Corporation stands at 3.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.69%.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $282.17 billion, with 2.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.65 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.23M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 28735378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $101.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $110 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $95, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on ORCL stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ORCL shares from 86 to 94.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 74.79.

How has ORCL stock performed recently?

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.86. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.89 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.01, while it was recorded at 100.85 for the last single week of trading, and 85.13 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.99 and a Gross Margin at +77.19. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.96.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,661.11. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $104,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.21%.

Insider trade positions for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $113,939 million, or 43.70% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,899,404, which is approximately -9.361% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,360,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.34 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.72 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -6.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 795 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 31,598,139 shares. Additionally, 1,027 investors decreased positions by around 118,180,258 shares, while 380 investors held positions by with 1,029,469,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,179,247,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,777,192 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,253,805 shares during the same period.