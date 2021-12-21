DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] Revenue clocked in at $25.67 billion, down -58.27% YTD: What’s Next?

DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE: DIDI] loss -6.05% on the last trading session, reaching $5.90 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2021 that DiDi Announces Recent Developments.

DiDi Global Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI), the world’s leading mobility technology platform, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has authorized and supports the Company to undertake the necessary procedures and file the relevant application(s) for the delisting of the Company’s ADSs from the New York Stock Exchange, while ensuring that ADSs will be convertible into freely tradable shares of the Company on another internationally recognized stock exchange at the election of ADS holders. The Company will organize a shareholders meeting to vote on the above matter at an appropriate time in the future, following necessary procedures. The Board has also authorized the Company to pursue a listing of its class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

DiDi Global Inc. represents 4.87 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.73 billion with the latest information. DIDI stock price has been found in the range of $5.88 to $6.085.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.73M shares, DIDI reached a trading volume of 7502948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIDI shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for DiDi Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiDi Global Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12.

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.11 for DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.94, while it was recorded at 6.18 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.73 and a Gross Margin at +7.91. DiDi Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.42.

Return on Total Capital for DIDI is now -10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.28. Additionally, DIDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 159.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 138.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] managed to generate an average of -$95,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.DiDi Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Positions in DiDi Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE:DIDI] by around 107,173,891 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 189,676,749 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 66,856,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,707,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIDI stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,540,462 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 85,148,701 shares during the same period.