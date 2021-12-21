CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK] Stock trading around $0.50 per share: What’s Next?

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: CTK] jumped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.50 at the close of the session, up 0.28%. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Fengdu Novel’s IP Content Selected for Micro Drama Production by Tencent Video.

As Fengdu Novel, online literature app developed by CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) (“CooTek” or the “Company”), continues to make progress in building its content ecology, it has reached a collaboration with Tencent Video’s Mars Project, which aims to support micro drama TV adaptation. A batch of high-quality online literature work from Fengdu Novel have entered in the bidding stage and will be ready for shooting upon the completion of bidding and coordination with the producers.

The projects adopted by the ninth round of the Tencent Video’s Mars Project are mostly romance novels with female protagonists and anti-cliché storylines, such as “The Powerful Princess”, “How to Peacefully Divorce the Crown Prince after Accidentally Becoming a Princess”, “The Royal Coroner”, “My Lady’s Gone Again, Your Highness!”, “My Arrogant Boss”, “Back to 1990”, etc. According to the co-partners, the original plots and charming characters of these works have a great commercialization potential, thus perfect for screen adaptation.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stock is now -81.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTK Stock saw the intraday high of $0.6388 and lowest of $0.4769 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.20, which means current price is +13.95% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 799.24K shares, CTK reached a trading volume of 9373853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTK shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2019, representing the official price target for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.52. With this latest performance, CTK shares dropped by -46.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.29 for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9156, while it was recorded at 0.5127 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6597 for the last 200 days.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.70% of CTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTK stocks are: ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD with ownership of 2,122,328, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.61% of the total institutional ownership; SC CHINA HOLDING LTD, holding 416,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in CTK stocks shares; and SIG CHINA INVESTMENTS MASTER FUND III, LLLP, currently with $97000.0 in CTK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:CTK] by around 47,538 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 581,774 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,467,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,096,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTK stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,037 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 557,944 shares during the same period.