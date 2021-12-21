BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP] gain 38.02% so far this year. What now?

BP Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: BPMP] jumped around 1.72 points on Monday, while shares priced at $14.63 at the close of the session, up 13.32%. The company report on December 31, 2020 that Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index.

Cushing® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (the “Index”) as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on January 8, 2021, the 30 constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on January 11, 2021:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Constituents added:BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP)Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN).

BP Midstream Partners LP stock is now 38.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BPMP Stock saw the intraday high of $14.71 and lowest of $14.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.77, which means current price is +38.80% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 446.55K shares, BPMP reached a trading volume of 8884213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPMP shares is $13.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPMP stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for BP Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for BP Midstream Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BPMP stock. On January 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BPMP shares from 12 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for BPMP in the course of the last twelve months was 80.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.20.

How has BPMP stock performed recently?

BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.57. With this latest performance, BPMP shares gained by 11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.44 for BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.22, while it was recorded at 13.22 for the last single week of trading, and 13.46 for the last 200 days.

BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.25 and a Gross Margin at +79.91. BP Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +126.92.

Return on Total Capital for BPMP is now 11.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 147.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 389.50. Additionally, BPMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 389.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.55.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.BP Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

Earnings analysis for BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BPMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP Midstream Partners LP go to 3.90%.

Insider trade positions for BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP]

There are presently around $352 million, or 26.30% of BPMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPMP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,228,568, which is approximately 347.981% of the company’s market cap and around 54.41% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,560,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.87 million in BPMP stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $41.25 million in BPMP stock with ownership of nearly -0.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BP Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in BP Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:BPMP] by around 8,758,934 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 10,918,957 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,568,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,246,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPMP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,528 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,109,228 shares during the same period.