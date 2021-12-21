Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] fell -10.32% so far this year. What now?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] traded at a low on 12/20/21, posting a -4.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.04. The company report on December 17, 2021 that Bakkt Brings Crypto and Digital Assets to Gig Economy via Partnership with BringMeThat.com.

Bakkt to be integrated as payment method for BringMeThat.com customers as well as bringing crypto as a payment option for drivers.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, send and spend a range of digital assets, announces the company’s first partnership in the gig economy with food delivery service BringMeThat.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6493891 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bakkt Holdings Inc. stands at 17.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.27%.

The market cap for BKKT stock reached $2.28 billion, with 25.92 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.80M shares, BKKT reached a trading volume of 6493891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 69.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has BKKT stock performed recently?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.14. With this latest performance, BKKT shares dropped by -47.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.48, while it was recorded at 10.98 for the last single week of trading, and 12.76 for the last 200 days.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]

There are presently around $126 million, or 31.10% of BKKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,493,439, which is approximately -3.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; AZORA CAPITAL LP, holding 1,732,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.48 million in BKKT stocks shares; and TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $11.61 million in BKKT stock with ownership of nearly 3.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BKKT] by around 5,501,685 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 6,055,908 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,719,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,276,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKKT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,804,836 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,192,618 shares during the same period.