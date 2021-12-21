Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Is Currently -6.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] traded at a low on 12/20/21, posting a -6.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.11. The company report on December 10, 2021 that Federman & Sherwood Announces Certification of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Amyris, Inc..

Federman & Sherwood announces that on December 8, 2021, a class action lawsuit was certified in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS), its CEO John Melo, and its former CFO Kathleen Valiasek. The court certified a Class of investors who purchased shares of Amyris, Inc. common stock during the period from March 15, 2018 through March 19, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and who were damaged thereby.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The lawsuit alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations that defendants issued a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of Amyris, Inc. investors who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6937569 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amyris Inc. stands at 10.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.02%.

The market cap for AMRS stock reached $1.44 billion, with 300.89 million shares outstanding and 200.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.71M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 6937569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $20.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $35, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMRS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has AMRS stock performed recently?

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.26. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -28.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.54 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.57, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 13.75 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.29 and a Gross Margin at +45.83. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.03.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 255.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 126.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$529,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $650 million, or 41.90% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,003,031, which is approximately 5.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,748,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.91 million in AMRS stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $63.98 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly -10.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 9,448,235 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 21,927,058 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 87,706,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,082,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,240,405 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 16,260,269 shares during the same period.