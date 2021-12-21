AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC] moved up 33.69: Why It’s Important

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AERC] price surged by 33.69 percent to reach at $2.85. The company report on December 16, 2021 that MADabolic Jupiter to Deliver Pathogen-Free Air With Aeroclean Air Purification Technology.

Today, AeroClean Technologies (Nasdaq: AERC) announced plans to install Pūrgo™ air purification and sanitization devices at MADabolic Jupiter by the end of 2021. Pūrgo™ performance tests conducted on-site compelled the MADabolic Jupiter leadership team to proceed with the installation. Pūrgo™ uses patented, proprietary, UV-C LED technology to significantly reduce and remove harmful pathogens, including allergens, mold, bacteria, fungi, and viruses, like influenza and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) – offering continuous air sanitization as a robust safety measure for clients and staff.

“We have a results-driven mentality with everything we do – from how we run our gym to how we train our athletes. After viewing AeroClean’s test data, we knew Pūrgo™ would add a meaningful layer of protection to our space and enhance the safety and comfort of athletes in our studio,” said Josh Werner, Franchise Owner of MADabolic Jupiter.

A sum of 22313832 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.37M shares. AeroClean Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $14.50 and dropped to a low of $8.45 until finishing in the latest session at $11.31.

AERC Stock Performance Analysis:

AeroClean Technologies Inc. [AERC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.44. The present Moving Average recorded at 9.49 for the last single week of trading.