Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Ford Motor Company [F]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] plunged by -$0.58 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.24 during the day while it closed the day at $19.77. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Ford Pro Charging Launches to Help Businesses of All Sizes Overcome the Hurdle to Seamless Electrification.

Ford Pro Charging offers enterprise-grade charge management software, hardware and services to support commercial customers running a fleet of electric vehicles.

A simple management solution for electrified fleets of all makes and sizes, Ford Pro Charging lets customers switch between charging at depots, employee homes, and public charging stations.

Ford Motor Company stock has also loss -7.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, F stock has inclined by 54.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.76% and gained 124.91% year-on date.

The market cap for F stock reached $81.32 billion, with 4.00 billion shares outstanding and 3.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 93.21M shares, F reached a trading volume of 97706853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $19.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $16 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $22, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on F stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 17 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 7.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

F stock trade performance evaluation

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.83. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.74 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.46, while it was recorded at 20.16 for the last single week of trading, and 14.65 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for F is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 531.11. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$6,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,098 million, or 54.00% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 297,988,697, which is approximately 0.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 266,501,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.27 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.24 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -0.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 731 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 152,912,809 shares. Additionally, 547 investors decreased positions by around 146,814,869 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 1,779,054,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,078,782,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,956,851 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 26,655,058 shares during the same period.