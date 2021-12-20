Wall Street Analyst Initiated Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] traded at a low on 12/17/21, posting a -10.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $97.70. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Rivian Releases Q3 2021 Earnings.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company’s third quarter 2021 results. The letter is available on its investor relations website (https://rivian.com/investors).

Rivian will host an audio webcast to discuss the results and provide a business update at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET today, December 16. The live webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4rs6not4 and a replay will be available for four weeks at https://rivian.com/investors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 44396305 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rivian Automotive Inc. stands at 7.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.39%.

The market cap for RIVN stock reached $92.85 billion, with 950.37 million shares outstanding and 678.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.70M shares, RIVN reached a trading volume of 44396305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]?

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RIVN stock.

How has RIVN stock performed recently?

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.79.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.97 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average recorded at 111.52 for the last single week of trading.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.