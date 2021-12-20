Stifel lifts Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] price plunged by -0.73 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on December 16, 2021 that El Abra Provides Start-Up Funds and Training to 33 Small Businesses in Peru.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Freeport-McMoRan.

Minera El Abra selected 33 businesses for the Fund Empréndete 2021, which will finance businesses or business ideas of people in the Antofagasta Region who have been trained with the DreamBuilder program.

A sum of 19167152 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.11M shares. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares reached a high of $38.68 and dropped to a low of $37.55 until finishing in the latest session at $38.00.

The one-year FCX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.71. The average equity rating for FCX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $42.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $46 to $43, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on FCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

FCX Stock Performance Analysis:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, FCX shares dropped by -2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.87 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.02, while it was recorded at 37.82 for the last single week of trading, and 36.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.65 and a Gross Margin at +17.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Total Capital for FCX is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.69. Additionally, FCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] managed to generate an average of $24,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

FCX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. go to 28.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42,739 million, or 77.90% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 121,404,799, which is approximately -5.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 114,701,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.36 billion in FCX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.19 billion in FCX stock with ownership of nearly 9.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

495 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 83,255,741 shares. Additionally, 561 investors decreased positions by around 96,042,496 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 945,399,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,124,697,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,120,889 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 16,220,654 shares during the same period.