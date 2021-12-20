Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] moved up 1.09: Why It’s Important

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MCRB] gained 1.09% on the last trading session, reaching $8.31 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Seres Announces Preliminary SER-287 Phase 2b ECO-RESET Study Microbiome Data Analysis.

– Microbiome data demonstrate the successful engraftment of SER-287 – .

– Microbiome assessments suggest potential for biomarker-based patient selection –.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. represents 91.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $754.96 million with the latest information. MCRB stock price has been found in the range of $8.25 to $8.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, MCRB reached a trading volume of 16551713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCRB shares is $19.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on MCRB stock. On September 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MCRB shares from 32.50 to 27.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCRB in the course of the last twelve months was 23.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

Trading performance analysis for MCRB stock

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.17. With this latest performance, MCRB shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.00 for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.94, while it was recorded at 8.29 for the last single week of trading, and 13.76 for the last 200 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] shares currently have an operating margin of -265.33. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -268.33.

Return on Total Capital for MCRB is now -83.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.33. Additionally, MCRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] managed to generate an average of -$575,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]

There are presently around $662 million, or 88.10% of MCRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCRB stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 14,378,802, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.06% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,757,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.33 million in MCRB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $83.13 million in MCRB stock with ownership of nearly 188.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seres Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MCRB] by around 23,124,041 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 29,865,906 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 26,616,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,606,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCRB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,502,159 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 17,270,507 shares during the same period.