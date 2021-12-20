Oppenheimer lifts X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XFOR] closed the trading session at $2.47 on 12/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.33, while the highest price level was $3.23. The company report on December 13, 2021 that X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents New Clinical and Scientific Data at 2021 ASH Annual Meeting Supporting Broader Potential for Mavorixafor in the Treatment of Primary Immunodeficiencies.

– Presented data highlight mavorixafor’s ability to raise the spectrum of white blood cell counts across a broad range of diseases with or without CXCR4 mutations including Chronic Neutropenia -.

– Mavorixafor continues to show sustained improvements in infections and has been well tolerated in the ongoing Phase 2 open-label extension trial in WHIM syndrome -.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -61.59 percent and weekly performance of -35.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -48.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -51.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 318.95K shares, XFOR reached to a volume of 28235135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $17.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $20, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on XFOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22.

XFOR stock trade performance evaluation

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.51. With this latest performance, XFOR shares dropped by -48.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.08 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.46, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40 million, or 69.10% of XFOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XFOR stocks are: IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,539,917, which is approximately -6.596% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 2,119,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.24 million in XFOR stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.11 million in XFOR stock with ownership of nearly 15.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XFOR] by around 1,301,877 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,717,002 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 13,153,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,172,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XFOR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 833,933 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 698,985 shares during the same period.