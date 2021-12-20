Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Is Currently 5.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] gained 5.12% or 0.99 points to close at $20.33 with a heavy trading volume of 30665033 shares. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Completes Multi-Year Investment in Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems to Improve Environmental Performance.

Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway’s Hybrid Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems Commissioned Nearly Two Years Ahead of Schedule.

Approximately 70% of Company’s Operational Capacity Now Equipped with Innovative EGCS Technology .

It opened the trading session at $19.11, the shares rose to $20.44 and dropped to $19.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NCLH points out that the company has recorded -35.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.80M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 30665033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $30.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $37, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88.

Trading performance analysis for NCLH stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.62. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -15.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.01 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.93, while it was recorded at 20.13 for the last single week of trading, and 26.88 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $4,213 million, or 50.30% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,266,185, which is approximately 0.52% of the company’s market cap and around 0.43% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,242,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $411.54 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $251.34 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 63.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

239 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 24,108,911 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 15,126,321 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 168,017,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,253,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,552,878 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 6,902,035 shares during the same period.