Market Analysts see Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.81% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.48%. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2022 Q1 Quarterly Report.

NYSE American: UEC.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended October 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management’s discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml or on the Company’s website at www.uraniumenergy.com.

Over the last 12 months, UEC stock rose by 78.26%. The one-year Uranium Energy Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.94. The average equity rating for UEC stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $911.32 million, with 246.86 million shares outstanding and 227.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.30M shares, UEC stock reached a trading volume of 29819738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2017, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.20, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on UEC stock. On March 14, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for UEC shares from 1.75 to 1.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77.

UEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.48. With this latest performance, UEC shares dropped by -30.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.00, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uranium Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -14.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.13. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$315,187 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $273 million, or 33.50% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,884,297, which is approximately 5.386% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 14,620,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.95 million in UEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.21 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly -0.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 14,406,365 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 10,398,086 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 58,415,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,220,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,494,084 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,005,209 shares during the same period.