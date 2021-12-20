Market Analysts see Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] falling to $70. Time to buy?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] traded at a high on 12/17/21, posting a 6.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $42.45. The company report on December 19, 2021 that PELOTON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Peloton Interactive, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Peloton Interactive, Inc. (“Peloton” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PTON) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Peloton securities between December 9, 2020 and November 4, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 18, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18172340 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Peloton Interactive Inc. stands at 8.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.62%.

The market cap for PTON stock reached $13.01 billion, with 301.16 million shares outstanding and 293.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.24M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 18172340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $76.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $112 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on PTON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02.

How has PTON stock performed recently?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.23. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -16.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.55 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.01, while it was recorded at 40.27 for the last single week of trading, and 96.55 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.91 and a Gross Margin at +35.18. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.70.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -4.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.20. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$21,819 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $9,900 million, or 78.50% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 28,189,031, which is approximately 39.164% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,293,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $946.35 million in PTON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $638.72 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly -1.251% of the company’s market capitalization.

313 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 37,126,827 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 21,250,407 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 174,848,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,225,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,113,863 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 5,800,526 shares during the same period.