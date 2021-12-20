Market Analysts see Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] falling to $175. Time to buy?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] price surged by 0.98 percent to reach at $1.53. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Amrita Ahuja to Join Airbnb Board of Directors.

Today, we are happy to announce that Amrita Ahuja is joining Airbnb’s Board of Directors. Ahuja’s appointment to the Airbnb Board of Directors is effective immediately and she will serve as a member of the Board’s Audit Committee. Amrita currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer at Block, formerly known as Square, and is a graduate of Harvard Business School and Duke University.

A sum of 23761681 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.90M shares. Airbnb Inc. shares reached a high of $158.31 and dropped to a low of $149.44 until finishing in the latest session at $157.91.

The one-year ABNB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.55. The average equity rating for ABNB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $196.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $210 to $225, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on ABNB stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ABNB shares from 160 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 10.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 59.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ABNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.48. With this latest performance, ABNB shares dropped by -20.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.38 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.48, while it was recorded at 164.29 for the last single week of trading, and 164.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Airbnb Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.79 and a Gross Margin at +74.07. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.71.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now -85.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -437.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] managed to generate an average of -$819,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,545 million, or 58.90% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 19,622,618, which is approximately 94.204% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,429,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $2.2 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 13.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 580 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 70,046,218 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 29,355,337 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 100,366,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,767,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,473,805 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 15,204,594 shares during the same period.