Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] Is Currently -7.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [NYSE: LEG] loss -7.98% or -3.3 points to close at $38.03 with a heavy trading volume of 34651433 shares. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Fast Radius Announces Nominees to the Post-Closing Board of Directors.

Proposed new board includes leaders in the Fortune 500 technology and manufacturing spaces.

Fast Radius, Inc. (“Fast Radius”), a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company, today announced four nominees to the board of directors (the “Board”) of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ: ENNV) (“ENNV”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, in anticipation of the previously announced proposed business combination between Fast Radius and ENNV. The Board nominees will serve on the Board of the combined company following the consummation of the business combination, subject to ENNV stockholder approval. The business combination is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

It opened the trading session at $41.15, the shares rose to $41.42 and dropped to $38.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LEG points out that the company has recorded -24.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 4.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 966.13K shares, LEG reached to a volume of 34651433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEG shares is $51.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Leggett & Platt Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $46 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Leggett & Platt Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on LEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leggett & Platt Incorporated is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

Trading performance analysis for LEG stock

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.04. With this latest performance, LEG shares dropped by -13.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.31 for Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.88, while it was recorded at 40.59 for the last single week of trading, and 48.15 for the last 200 days.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.51 and a Gross Margin at +19.42. Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.78.

Return on Total Capital for LEG is now 11.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.56. Additionally, LEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] managed to generate an average of $12,137 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leggett & Platt Incorporated go to 5.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]

There are presently around $3,752 million, or 75.10% of LEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,118,962, which is approximately 0.559% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 11,836,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $450.14 million in LEG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $414.54 million in LEG stock with ownership of nearly -0.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

239 institutional holders increased their position in Leggett & Platt Incorporated [NYSE:LEG] by around 4,949,908 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 5,008,530 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 88,691,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,650,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEG stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 733,815 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,856,821 shares during the same period.