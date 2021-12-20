JP Morgan lifts The Coca-Cola Company [KO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.57% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.58%. The company report on December 17, 2021 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Bank of America, Microsoft, Exxon Mobil, Coca-Cola, or Intel Corp?.

InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for BAC, MSFT, XOM, KO, and INTC.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Over the last 12 months, KO stock rose by 8.37%. The one-year The Coca-Cola Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.57. The average equity rating for KO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $253.33 billion, with 4.32 billion shares outstanding and 4.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.63M shares, KO stock reached a trading volume of 51575083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Coca-Cola Company [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $62.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $62 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $62, while UBS kept a Buy rating on KO stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KO shares from 60 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 92.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

KO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, KO shares gained by 3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.64 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.42, while it was recorded at 58.00 for the last single week of trading, and 54.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Coca-Cola Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.27 and a Gross Margin at +59.12. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.46.

Return on Total Capital for KO is now 14.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 230.14. Additionally, KO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] managed to generate an average of $96,476 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

KO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 9.68%.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $171,284 million, or 69.80% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 343,659,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.84 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.58 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly 1.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Coca-Cola Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,205 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 109,999,169 shares. Additionally, 1,034 investors decreased positions by around 73,997,550 shares, while 346 investors held positions by with 2,782,981,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,966,978,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,750,213 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 7,121,220 shares during the same period.