Goldman lifts Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] plunged by -$0.61 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $62.57 during the day while it closed the day at $61.56. The company report on December 17, 2021 that Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for Fourth Quarter 2021 on February 4, 2022.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Friday, February 4, 2022. During a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on February 4, 2022, company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com or by using this link which becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and entering your information to be connected. Investors and the public can also access the live webcast by dialing in the U.S. toll free 877-502-9276 or international +1 313-209-4906, confirmation code: 2150568. Materials related to the call will be available at the same website prior to the conference call.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock has also gained 9.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BMY stock has inclined by 1.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.89% and lost -0.76% year-on date.

The market cap for BMY stock reached $138.00 billion, with 2.22 billion shares outstanding and 2.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.21M shares, BMY reached a trading volume of 24211263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $72.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BMY stock trade performance evaluation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.23. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.91 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.99, while it was recorded at 60.58 for the last single week of trading, and 63.18 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.56 and a Gross Margin at +51.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.20.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 4.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.62. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of -$298,017 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 5.97%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $100,804 million, or 75.50% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 198,931,399, which is approximately 0.806% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 176,533,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.87 billion in BMY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.7 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly 0.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,091 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 70,161,663 shares. Additionally, 1,050 investors decreased positions by around 66,593,003 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 1,500,733,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,637,488,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,829,031 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 9,149,321 shares during the same period.