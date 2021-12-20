Genfit SA [GNFT] Revenue clocked in at $6.00 million, up 6.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Genfit SA [NASDAQ: GNFT] jumped around 1.77 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.09 at the close of the session, up 53.31%. The company report on December 17, 2021 that On heels of global strategic partnership announced today, GENFIT acquires rights to novel asset.

Exclusive rights for a novel early-stage asset acquired from Genoscience Pharma in cholangiocarcinoma in the United States, Canada and Europe.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Phase 2 clinical program expected to start in 1H 2022.

Genfit SA stock is now 6.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNFT Stock saw the intraday high of $5.75 and lowest of $4.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.19, which means current price is +69.10% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.88K shares, GNFT reached a trading volume of 37710675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genfit SA [GNFT]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Genfit SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Genfit SA stock. On May 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GNFT shares from 46 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genfit SA is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.83.

How has GNFT stock performed recently?

Genfit SA [GNFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.89. With this latest performance, GNFT shares gained by 47.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.71 for Genfit SA [GNFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 3.94 for the last 200 days.

Genfit SA [GNFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genfit SA [GNFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -11371.76. Genfit SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13231.50.

Return on Total Capital for GNFT is now -39.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -301.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.87. Additionally, GNFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genfit SA [GNFT] managed to generate an average of -$778,623 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Genfit SA [GNFT]

Positions in Genfit SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Genfit SA [NASDAQ:GNFT] by around 6,496 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 32,720 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 568,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 607,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNFT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,826 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 100 shares during the same period.