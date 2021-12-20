For Viatris Inc. [VTRS], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ: VTRS] traded at a high on 12/17/21, posting a 0.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.03. The company report on December 17, 2021 that Viatris to Move its Investor Event Previously Scheduled for January 7 to no Later Than February 28 When the Company Expects to Report its Fourth Quarter 2021 Results.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) today announced that it will move its investor event previously scheduled for Friday, January 7, 2022 to no later than February 28, 2022 in conjunction with the release of its fourth quarter 2021 results. The Company also reiterated its 2021 financial guidance, previously provided on November 8, 2021.

At its investor event, the Company will provide additional detail on its two-phased strategic roadmap, including:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17612701 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Viatris Inc. stands at 2.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.61%.

The market cap for VTRS stock reached $15.75 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.24M shares, VTRS reached a trading volume of 17612701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $19.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Viatris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Viatris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $15, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on VTRS stock. On March 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VTRS shares from 21 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Viatris Inc. [VTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, VTRS shares dropped by -4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.07 for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.33, while it was recorded at 12.82 for the last single week of trading, and 14.06 for the last 200 days.

Viatris Inc. [VTRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viatris Inc. [VTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.38 and a Gross Margin at +37.16. Viatris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.61.

Return on Total Capital for VTRS is now 3.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viatris Inc. [VTRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.97. Additionally, VTRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viatris Inc. [VTRS] managed to generate an average of -$14,887 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Viatris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc. go to -0.35%.

Insider trade positions for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]

There are presently around $11,608 million, or 75.20% of VTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,640,844, which is approximately 0.628% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,123,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in VTRS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $740.69 million in VTRS stock with ownership of nearly -7.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viatris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ:VTRS] by around 60,483,291 shares. Additionally, 569 investors decreased positions by around 112,327,188 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 718,074,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 890,884,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTRS stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,101,433 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 12,505,428 shares during the same period.