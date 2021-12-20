eBay Inc. [EBAY] Revenue clocked in at $10.68 billion, up 27.42% YTD: What’s Next?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] traded at a low on 12/17/21, posting a -0.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $64.03. The company report on December 15, 2021 that eBay Announces Change to Gross Merchandise Volume Definition and Releases Updated Historical Metrics.

The company has changed its definition of Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) to align with customer money flows on its platforms.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced it has changed its definition of Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) to align with customer money flows on its platforms.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18955478 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of eBay Inc. stands at 2.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.71%.

The market cap for EBAY stock reached $40.09 billion, with 647.00 million shares outstanding and 601.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 18955478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $78.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Neutral rating on EBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

How has EBAY stock performed recently?

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.28. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -12.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.10 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.51, while it was recorded at 65.24 for the last single week of trading, and 67.83 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +75.62. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.79.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 23.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 79.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.50. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of $200,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 12.49%.

Insider trade positions for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

There are presently around $35,970 million, or 92.50% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 48,896,380, which is approximately -1.496% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,271,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.09 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.69 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly 24.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 31,918,582 shares. Additionally, 528 investors decreased positions by around 71,934,533 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 457,915,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,768,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,337,995 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 5,940,449 shares during the same period.