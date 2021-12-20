DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Stock trading around $28.67 per share: What’s Next?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] traded at a high on 12/17/21, posting a 6.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.67. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Did You Acquire (DKNG) Before December 23, 2019? Should DraftKings Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) against certain of its officers and directors.

A class action lawsuit was recently filed against DraftKings. According to the case, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) SBTech (Global) Limited (“SBTech”) had a history of unlawful operations; (2) accordingly, DraftKings’ merger with SBTech exposed the Company to dealings in black-market gaming; (3) the foregoing increased the Company’s regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company’s revenues were derived, in part, from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (5) accordingly, the benefits of the business combination were overstated; and (6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22924372 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DraftKings Inc. stands at 8.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.79%.

The market cap for DKNG stock reached $21.57 billion, with 403.84 million shares outstanding and 376.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.38M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 22924372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $60.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $55 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $39, while ROTH Capital kept a Sell rating on DKNG stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DKNG shares from 80 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

How has DKNG stock performed recently?

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.72. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -24.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.92 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.10, while it was recorded at 28.20 for the last single week of trading, and 50.83 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to -6.80%.

Insider trade positions for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

There are presently around $7,404 million, or 61.90% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,718,581, which is approximately -0.249% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,751,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $566.27 million in DKNG stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $502.73 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly 28.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 411 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 35,093,475 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 29,583,383 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 193,562,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,238,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,560,166 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,104,600 shares during the same period.