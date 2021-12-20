Citigroup Inc. [C] Is Currently -2.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.51% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.93%. The company report on December 17, 2021 that Citi Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Review.

Citigroup will issue its fourth quarter results via press release at approximately 8:00 AM (ET) on Friday, January 14, 2022. At 11:00 AM (ET), results will be reviewed via live webcast and teleconference.

The press release, webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

Over the last 12 months, C stock dropped by -0.85%. The one-year Citigroup Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.1. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $121.18 billion, with 2.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.35M shares, C stock reached a trading volume of 46909812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $82.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 487.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 2.30.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.61 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.11, while it was recorded at 60.33 for the last single week of trading, and 70.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.61. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $52,352 per employee.

C Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 19.00%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $90,313 million, or 77.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,266,299, which is approximately -1.54% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 161,104,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.59 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.42 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -2.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

864 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 56,934,120 shares. Additionally, 723 investors decreased positions by around 101,497,863 shares, while 241 investors held positions by with 1,358,421,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,516,853,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,299,222 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 4,272,128 shares during the same period.