Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] moved up 1.94: Why It’s Important

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.05 at the close of the session, up 1.94%. The company report on December 19, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Camber Energy, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CEI.

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Camber Energy, Inc. (“Camber” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CEI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, and docketed under 21-cv-03574, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise, acquired Camber securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Camber securities during the Class Period, you have until December 28, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Camber Energy Inc. stock is now 13.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CEI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.08 and lowest of $0.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.85, which means current price is +218.18% above from all time high which was touched on 09/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 180.10M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 34476830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 223.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.29.

How has CEI stock performed recently?

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -27.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.93 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2730, while it was recorded at 1.0500 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9883 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1265.94 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2169.25.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -195.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -335.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Insider trade positions for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $9 million, or 1.32% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,083,257, which is approximately 241.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 533,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.54 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 209.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 5,956,553 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 286,225 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,208,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,451,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,443,979 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 84,798 shares during the same period.