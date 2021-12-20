Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] is -17.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] loss -0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $18.39 price per share at the time. The company report on December 10, 2021 that Barrick Publishes Human Rights Report.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) published its report on Human Rights today outlining the company’s revised policies and standards and their implementation since the merger with Randgold Resources.

The publication of the report coincides with the United Nations’ Human Rights Day, which commemorates the day, in 1948, when the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The theme for this year is Equality.

Barrick Gold Corporation represents 1.78 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.67 billion with the latest information. GOLD stock price has been found in the range of $18.37 to $18.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.02M shares, GOLD reached a trading volume of 30428278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $28.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for GOLD stock

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -11.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.58 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.14, while it was recorded at 18.06 for the last single week of trading, and 20.59 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.31 and a Gross Margin at +37.36. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.56.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 12.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.09. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to -7.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]

There are presently around $17,658 million, or 72.10% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 83,831,962, which is approximately -5.694% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 64,790,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, currently with $1.02 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly 0.534% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 56,035,880 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 78,938,741 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 825,239,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 960,213,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,562,717 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 5,564,144 shares during the same period.