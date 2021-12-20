Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] is 28.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: AUR] price surged by 4.31 percent to reach at $0.53. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Now Publicly Traded, Self-Driving Company Aurora Expands Finance Team.

Richard Tame appointed as Aurora’s Chief Financial Officer.

The self-driving company Aurora, which recently went public and is now listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker $AUR, is expanding its finance team, strengthening its ability to deliver its self-driving technology at commercial scale. Today, the company is announcing the appointment of Richard Tame as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Tame, who most recently served as Aurora’s VP of Finance, brings more than two decades of experience in public accounting and leading finance teams at high-growth companies including Lyft, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon.

A sum of 20622364 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.84M shares. Aurora Innovation Inc. shares reached a high of $13.33 and dropped to a low of $11.88 until finishing in the latest session at $12.83.

The one-year AUR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.54. The average equity rating for AUR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc. is set at 1.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, AUR shares gained by 22.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.69% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.55 for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.07, while it was recorded at 12.70 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Aurora Innovation Inc. Fundamentals:

Aurora Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,010 million, or 12.30% of AUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: THIRD POINT LLC with ownership of 7,647,625, which is approximately 91.191% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,809,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.53 million in AUR stocks shares; and SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP, currently with $58.47 million in AUR stock with ownership of nearly 167.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Innovation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ:AUR] by around 41,200,623 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 20,766,134 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 16,733,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,700,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,129,085 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 14,129,110 shares during the same period.