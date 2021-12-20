AT&T Inc. [T] fell -17.32% so far this year. What now?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] gained 0.30% on the last trading session, reaching $23.78 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2021 that AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares.

The board of directors of AT&T Inc.* (NYSE: T) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 a share on the company’s common shares.

The board of directors also declared quarterly dividends on the company’s 5.000% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A and the company’s 4.750% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C. The Series A dividend is $312.50 per preferred share, or $0.3125 per depositary share. The Series C dividend is $296.875 per preferred share, or $0.296875 per depositary share.

AT&T Inc. represents 7.17 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $169.31 billion with the latest information. T stock price has been found in the range of $23.28 to $23.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 49.71M shares, T reached a trading volume of 107318028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $30.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $28, while MoffettNathanson kept a Neutral rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 15.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for T stock

AT&T Inc. [T] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.45 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.52, while it was recorded at 22.88 for the last single week of trading, and 27.90 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +36.87. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.01.

Return on Total Capital for T is now 6.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AT&T Inc. [T] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.18. Additionally, T Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AT&T Inc. [T] managed to generate an average of -$22,504 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AT&T Inc. [T]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to 3.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AT&T Inc. [T]

There are presently around $90,607 million, or 54.10% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 571,602,105, which is approximately 0.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 520,767,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.38 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.27 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 2.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,015 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 149,712,011 shares. Additionally, 1,425 investors decreased positions by around 116,800,497 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 3,543,711,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,810,224,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,577,419 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 12,127,191 shares during the same period.