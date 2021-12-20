Alcoa Corporation [AA] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $63

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] gained 2.17% or 1.14 points to close at $53.73 with a heavy trading volume of 31656918 shares. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Alcoa Further De-Risks Certain U.S. Pension Plans Through Additional Annuity Contracts.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today announced the purchase of additional group annuity contracts that will further enhance the Company’s strong balance sheet, reduce the risk of volatility in pension plans and secure the Company’s commitments to retirees and beneficiaries.

The additional annuity contracts with two subsidiaries of Athene Holding, Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) will facilitate the transfer of approximately $500 million of pension obligations and related assets associated with defined benefit pension plans for certain United States retirees and beneficiaries.

It opened the trading session at $52.26, the shares rose to $53.78 and dropped to $50.8812, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AA points out that the company has recorded 62.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -210.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.37M shares, AA reached to a volume of 31656918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $59.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $52 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $52, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on AA stock. On September 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 51 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 218.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for AA stock

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.10. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 12.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.63 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.77, while it was recorded at 51.11 for the last single week of trading, and 41.15 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.68 and a Gross Margin at +8.16. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.81.

Return on Total Capital for AA is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.74. Additionally, AA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] managed to generate an average of -$13,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alcoa Corporation [AA]

There are presently around $7,636 million, or 77.50% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,712,015, which is approximately 1.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,445,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $453.75 million in AA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $352.57 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly -13.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 29,664,420 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 30,250,272 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 82,194,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,108,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,523,055 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,853,208 shares during the same period.