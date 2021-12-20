Agenus Inc. [AGEN] is 11.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.23% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.56%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Agenus to Participate in 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Agenus and Dr. Steven O’Day, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Evercore on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST.

Over the last 12 months, AGEN stock dropped by -3.78%. The one-year Agenus Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.4. The average equity rating for AGEN stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $852.69 million, with 235.41 million shares outstanding and 226.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, AGEN stock reached a trading volume of 24711042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. On October 28, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for AGEN shares from 10 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

AGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.56. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.97, while it was recorded at 3.30 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agenus Inc. Fundamentals:

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $428 million, or 47.80% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,582,716, which is approximately 2.71% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,935,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.17 million in AGEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $43.83 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 11.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 18,908,749 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 14,424,175 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 86,813,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,146,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,851,046 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 9,461,831 shares during the same period.