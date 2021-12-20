Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Revenue clocked in at $14.85 billion, up 50.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] slipped around -0.89 points on Friday, while shares priced at $137.75 at the close of the session, down -0.64%. The company report on December 13, 2021 that AMD to Host 2022 Product Premiere Livestream Event.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will host its 2022 Product Premiere on January 4, 2022. Dr. Su will highlight innovations and solutions featuring upcoming AMD Ryzen™ processors and AMD Radeon™ graphics.

The AMD Product Premiere livestream will be accessible to the public beginning at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday, January 4 at AMD.com; replays will be available after the conclusion of the livestream event.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock is now 50.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMD Stock saw the intraday high of $142.04 and lowest of $136.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 164.46, which means current price is +90.00% above from all time high which was touched on 11/30/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 53.60M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 55450917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $142.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $145, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AMD stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 102 to 128.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 7.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 56.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.36 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.47, while it was recorded at 138.46 for the last single week of trading, and 101.70 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.02 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 27.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $197,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 35.32%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $114,775 million, or 70.50% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,927,066, which is approximately 0.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,527,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.78 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.23 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 2.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 757 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 67,413,499 shares. Additionally, 565 investors decreased positions by around 56,069,626 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 709,732,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 833,215,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,331,305 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 8,837,758 shares during the same period.