Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] moved down -19.04: Why It’s Important

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADGI] closed the trading session at $11.48 on 12/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.81, while the highest price level was $17.10. The company report on December 17, 2021 that Omega Funds Closes Oversubscribed $650 Million Fund VII to Invest in Transformative Life Science Companies.

Adds Mike Powell, Ph.D., as Executive Partner & promotes Francesco Draetta to Partner.

Omega Funds, a leading international healthcare venture capital firm focused on delivering impactful medicines to patients, today announced it has closed its seventh and largest fund with $650 million in limited partner capital commitments. The new fund, Omega Fund VII, L.P. (“Fund VII”), was oversubscribed, exceeding the firm’s targeted raise of $500 million, and included strong support from both new and existing limited partners. With Fund VII, the firm will continue to execute on its strategy of creating and investing in life sciences companies in the US and Europe that target severe, unmet medical needs. Since its inception in 2004, Omega Funds has raised close to $2 billion to invest in exceptional entrepreneurs developing innovative products across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, rare diseases, and precision medicine.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.02 percent and weekly performance of -65.45 percent. The stock has performed -44.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -75.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, ADGI reached to a volume of 68627853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADGI shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $49, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on ADGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is set at 7.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

ADGI stock trade performance evaluation

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -65.45.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.10 for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.71, while it was recorded at 14.71 for the last single week of trading.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] managed to generate an average of -$1,333,041 per employee.Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $534 million, or 60.10% of ADGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADGI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,687,749, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.90% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,383,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.8 million in ADGI stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $61.3 million in ADGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADGI] by around 46,513,287 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,513,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADGI stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,513,287 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.