why Target Corporation [TGT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $284.41

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.02% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.38%. The company report on November 26, 2021 that Target Unveils First Look at Cyber Deals, Available Nov. 28-29.

– The two-day Cyber event features savings across Target’s entire assortment, including furniture, bedding and bath, apparel, and beauty.

– In addition to Cyber deals, Target announces its Holiday Best deals will continue in-store and at Target.com through December.

Over the last 12 months, TGT stock rose by 30.92%. The one-year Target Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.97. The average equity rating for TGT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $107.42 billion, with 484.80 million shares outstanding and 478.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, TGT stock reached a trading volume of 7241124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $284.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $317 to $329. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $210 to $265, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TGT stock. On May 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TGT shares from 235 to 265.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 6.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

TGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.38. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -15.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.21 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 248.26, while it was recorded at 233.81 for the last single week of trading, and 233.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Target Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.30 and a Gross Margin at +27.13. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.67.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 24.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corporation [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.63. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corporation [TGT] managed to generate an average of $10,680 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 89.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.99.Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TGT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 14.80%.

Target Corporation [TGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $91,365 million, or 81.80% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,878,327, which is approximately 0.25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,153,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.74 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.46 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -1.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 911 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 13,976,825 shares. Additionally, 940 investors decreased positions by around 21,996,668 shares, while 308 investors held positions by with 350,100,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,074,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,893,528 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 4,648,036 shares during the same period.